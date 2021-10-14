Elmgrove UMC to host annual ‘Craftapalooza’

COURTESY OF ELMGROVE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester, will host its annual “Craftapalooza” event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6.

This craft sale will feature a variety of handmade crafts for all interests and tastes. More than 25 vendors will be in attendance, and there will be a New-to-You sale of gently used items. A baked food sale and light refreshments will be available.

Masks will be required.