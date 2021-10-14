LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Outdoor Storytime: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Bring a blanket or chair, and join us for stories and songs on the library lawn (weather-permitting).

Create a Fabric Pumpkin with Linda Bowers: 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20. For ages 18 and older. Celebrate autumn by making a fall-themed decoration of your home. Registration required.

Ongoing

Drop-in Knitting Circle: 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your knitting, quilting or needlework supplies and projects.

Teen Tech Tutors: 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Get help with (almost) all of your technology questions.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

“The Great Give Back”: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 16. Families with children will visit booths, learn from community members, participate in an activity and get their community passport stamped at each station. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Songs, stories and finger plays for infants and pre-walkers with their caregivers. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Mondays or Thursdays through Dec. 16. Songs, stories and fun for ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Registration required.

Terrific Twos Story Time: 9:40 to 10:05 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays through Dec. 15. Songs, stories and fun for 2-year-olds with a caregiver. Registration required.

Wee Walkers Play Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Songs, stories and rhymes followed by play stations for ages 12-23 months with a caregiver. Registration required.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.org/library for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following programs.

Book Sale: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 and 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 16. Hardcover books are $1 each and paperbacks are 50 cents. Credit cards accepted. BYOB Bag Sale runs Oct. 15-16 for $5.

“Relieving Parent Fatigue”: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 14 via Zoom. For adults. Sabrina Vogler from Heart in the Moment Mindfulness Coaching will offer on-the-spot self-care tools for getting calm and supporting ourselves when we’re stressed. Registration required.

Make it Monday: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18. For grades 4 and up. Make DIY Sharpie mugs. Registration required.

Flu Shot Clinic: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Offered by Independent Nursing Care.

“Yosemite and More”: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 19. Presented by Rosemarie Cook-Manley.

“Civil War Veterans of the Five Webster Cemeteries”: 3 to 4 p.m. Oct. 20. Presented by local resident Tom Pellett. Find out who those soldiers were, how and where they served and, in some cases, what their ties to Webster families were.

Lunchtime Book Discussion: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 21. This month’s title is “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan.

Ongoing

Wee Ones: 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger. Join us for a storytime full of rhymes, songs and books. Registration required.

Outdoor Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes.

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. Learn to knit or crochet, stretch your skills for a new project, and get questions answered.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.