ROCHESTER AREA EVENTS

OCT. 14

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Community Center, 167 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 14, Gates Town Hall, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, Webster Fireman’s Building, 172 Sanford St., Webster. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Chili Art Group: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Chili Community Center, 3237 Chili Ave., Rochester. Artist Kathryn Bevier will discuss encaustic wax painting techniques. New members welcome.

OCT. 14-17

“Rochester-Finger Lakes”: through Oct. 17, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. This juried exhibition showcases new work in all media by emerging and established artists from a 27-county region of western and central New York. Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.

Art & Treasures Sale: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Memorial Art Gallery, 500 University Ave., Rochester. Tickets for Preview Night (Oct. 15) are $15; public sale days have free admission. Visit mag.rochester.edu for information.

OCT. 14-29

Autumn Art Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Oct. 29, Legacy at Willow Pond, 40 Willow Pond Way, Penfield. Presented by the Penfield Art Association. View 80 paintings by 28 area artists. Visit penfieldartassociation.com for information.

OCT. 14-31

"Crystalline”: through Oct. 31, International Art Acquisitions, 3300 Monroe Ave., Rochester. Crystalline forms of gold and copper texture are highlighted in the work of American artist Marcella Gillenwater. Free. For information: internationalartacquisitions.com or 585-264-1440.

Hollowed Harvest: through Oct. 31, Rochester Rotary Sunshine Campus, 809 Five Points Road, Rush. Presented by the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes. Enjoy landscapes and displays made from more than 7,000 jack-o'-lanterns. Costumes encouraged. Visit bit.ly/2Yn1Y5X for tickets.

OCT. 15

Chicken BBQ: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Elmgrove United Methodist Church, 1500 Spencerport Road, Rochester. Dinners come with a half-chicken, salt potatoes, applesauce, roll and dessert. $10.

“Fugues and Fudge”: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15, Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Enjoy fugues and other literature from the Renaissance to the present with organist Cheryl Frank and cellist Joanna Frank. Dessert reception to follow. Masks required. Free. For information: 585-225-6160.

OCT. 15-16

“Puffs, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic”: 7 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Churchville-Chili Performing Arts Center, 5786 Buffalo Road, Churchville. Take a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Livestream option available. Visit cccsd.org/finearts for tickets.

OCT. 15-17

“Bare: A Pop Opera”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 3 p.m. Oct. 17, OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester. Students at a Catholic boarding school face issues of sexuality and personal identity. Tickets start at $12. For information: ofccreations.com or 585-667-0954.

“Little Women”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16, 2 p.m. Oct. 16-17 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17, JCC Hart Theater, 1200 Edgewood Ave., Rochester. Based on Louisa May Alcott's life, this production follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March in Civil War America. Visit webstertheatreguild.org for tickets.

OCT. 15-24

“The SpongeBob Musical”: 7:30 p.m. on Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 15-23 and 2 p.m. on Sundays, Oct. 17-14, A Magical Journey Thru Stages, 875 E. Main St., Rochester. The residents of Bikini Bottom are facing the total annihilation of their undersea world until an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. $12. For information: mjtstages.com or 585-935-7173.

OCT. 16

Eastman Faculty Artist Series: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Oleh Krysa will perform. $10. Visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre for tickets.

John Dady and Friends: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16, Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield. For ages 12 and older. Vaccination required. $15-$20. Visit goldenlink.org for information.

OCT. 17

Eastman Faculty Artist Series: 3 p.m. Oct. 17, Kilbourn Hall, 26 Gibbs St., Rochester. Michael Wayne and George Sakakeeny will perform. $10. Visit esm.rochester.edu/theatre for tickets.

Community Dinner: 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17, Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Rochester. Free. For information: brendieweber@yahoo.com or 585-225-6160.

OCT. 17-NOV. 21

Brighton Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays through Nov. 21, Brighton High School, 1150 S. Winton Road, Rochester. Face masks and social distancing required. Visit brightonfarmersmarket.org for information.

OCT. 18

Chili Historic Preservation Board: 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Chili Town Hall, 3333 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

Gates Historical Society: 7 p.m. Oct. 18, Gates Town Hall Annex, 1605 Buffalo Road, Rochester. Author Edward Maruggi will present “The Italians of Greater Rochester: Contributions to the Community and the Nation.” Masks encouraged. Free.

OCT. 19

Flu Shot Clinic: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 19, Greece Town Hall, 1 Vince Tofany Blvd., Rochester. For information: flupreventionpartners.com or 585-568-8340.

Chili Parks & Recreation Committee: 6 p.m. Oct. 19, Chili Community Center, 3237 Chili Ave., Rochester. Visit townofchili.org for information.

East Irondequoit Board of Education: 6 p.m. Oct. 19, Eastridge High School, 2350 E. Ridge Road, Rochester.

Line dance lessons: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Penfield American Legion, 1707 Penfield Road, Penfield.

OCT. 20

Flu Shot Clinic: 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 20, Perinton Community Center, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport. For ages 18 and older. Walk-ins welcome. Free with insurance; $35 without insurance.

Perinton Planning Board: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Perinton Town Hall, 1350 Turk Hill Road. Visit perinton.org for information.

OCT. 20-DEC. 8

“Live From Hochstein”: 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. on Wednesdays through Dec. 8, Hochstein Performance Hall, 50 N. Plymouth Ave., Rochester. Proof of vaccination and masks required. Lineup: Jacob Ertl: “The Piano Speaks” (Oct. 20), RPO Marimba Band (Oct. 27), Rosa Boemia plays “Brazilian Choro” (Nov. 3), The Browning-Krug Duo (Nov. 10), Ekstasis Duo: “From the Shadows” (Nov. 17), 2021 David Hochstein Recital Competition Winners Recital (Nov. 24), Eastman Horn Choir: “A Cornucopia of Holiday Delights” (Dec. 1) and Madrigalia: “A Cup of Good Cheer” (Dec. 8). Free. Visit hochstein.org for information.

OCT. 21

Food Cupboard: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21, First Presbyterian Church of Chili, 3600 Chili Ave., Rochester. Each grocery bag provides an assortment of nonperishable items. Two sizes available. Visit chili-presbyterian.org/new-food-cupboard to register.

Pulled Pork BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Dinners come with pulled pork, a sandwich bun, two sides and a brownie. Sides: salt potatoes, baked beans, macaroni salad and coleslaw. Drive-thru only. Visit greeceumc.org for information.

OCT. 21-23

“Water by the Spoonful”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21-23, Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport. Elliot, a veteran of the war in Iraq, has returned home to Philadelphia wanting to connect, but issues with PTSD and an unplanned reunion with his estranged mother thwart his plans. $9-$17. For information: fineartstix.brockport.edu or 585-395-2787.

OCT. 22-23

Fall Garage Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 22 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23, Summerville Presbyterian Church, 4845 St. Paul Blvd., Rochester. Shop for household items, knick-knacks, books, children’s toys, jewelry and Christmas items, among others. Face coverings required. For information: 585-342-4242.

OCT. 23

Pulled Pork BBQ: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 23, St. Martin Lutheran Church, 813 Bay Road, Webster. Dinner comes with pulled pork, salt potatoes, coleslaw, a roll and a cookie. Drive-thru only. Bring exact payment. $10.

“Beauty for Ashes”: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23, The Lamp Community Church, 1775 East Ave., Rochester. For ages 13 and older. Amidst physical and emotional trauma, five individuals find faith, hope and redemption in this dramedy. Barbecue served from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Free. Call 315-597-3553 or visit impactdrama.com to make a reservation.

Honor Flight fundraiser: 7 p.m. Oct. 23, Barnard Exempts, 360 Maiden Lane, Rochester. Enjoy a performance by Elvis impersonator Patrick Johnson. $15. For information: 585-615-2901.