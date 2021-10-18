Presentation to cover electric heating, cooling options

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Color Brighton Green and Color Penfield Green will host “Are You Ready for All-Electric Home Heating and Cooling?” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Brighton Memorial Library, 2300 Elmwood Ave.

This session by Color Penfield Green co-founder Allen Hibner will cover available options for going all-electric with home heating, cooling and hot water production needs by installing high efficiency air-source or ground-source (geothermal) electric health pump solutions.

Hibner, who recently installed air- and ground-source heat pump systems in his 1950s Penfield home, will share the incentives and rebates homeowners can use when purchasing HVAC heat pump systems, as well as how to obtain a no-cost energy assessment of home heating and cooling needs.

A Zoom option is available. Call 585-784-5300 or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register. For information, email info@colorbrightongreen.org.