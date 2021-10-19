BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

OCT. 22-23

“Campfire Stories”: 7 p.m. through Oct. 23, Cobblestone Arts Center, 1622 state Route 332, Farmington. Incandescent Dance Company invites the audience to gather around the campfire for an evening of haunting tales told through movement and spoken word. $20. For information: cobblestoneartscenter.com or 585-398-0220.

OCT. 23

Community Dinner: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, First Presbyterian Church, 70 E. Main St., Victor. Takeout meals available. For information: 585-924-2289.

Glow Hike: 6 to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 23. Hosted by BSA Troop 6060 in support of the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard. The one-mile hike will start north of the gazebo on Lehigh Crossing Road and continue through Fishers Park Woods lit by glowsticks. Bring food donations. Free.

Great Pumpkin Trail Trek: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Victor Parks & Recreation, 7891 Lehigh Crossing, Victor. Bring an umbrella, flashlight and costumes for the annual pumpkin walk. Refreshments available for purchase. $2-$3.

OCT. 24

Al Sigl Community WalkAbout: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 24, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford Victor Road, Victor. Enjoy treats and activities along the route while supporting Al Sigl Member Agencies. Event ends with a costume contest. Registration encouraged. Free. Visit alsigl.org for information.

OCT. 27

Victor Farmers Market: 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27, Victor Village Hall, 60 E. Main St., Victor. No dogs allowed. Shoppers should wear a mask.

OCT. 30

Spooktacular Victor Trick or Treat: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Start at Mead Square Park to pick up a trick-or-treat map and enter the costume contest.

OCT. 31

Registration ends for “Life is a Journey ... Fly Like an Eagle!”: Individuals and teams are challenged to run, walk and/or bike around the Finger Lakes region by Dec. 15 in support of Keuka Comfort Care Home, Charlotte House, Gateway Home, House of John, Matthew House and Serenity House. $45. Visit bit.ly/3oZZmFZ to register by Oct. 31.