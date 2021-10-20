LIBRARY NOTES: Gates, Greece and Parma

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

Practice SAT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23. For students in ninth grade and higher. Take a full-length practice exam proctored by a test expert under timed conditions, then learn how to score the exam and interpret those results. Bring pencils, snacks and a calculator. Registration required.

SAT Practice Test: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 via Zoom. Take a full exam under the guidance of an expert proctor, who will them help everyone score their tests. Registration required.

Plate Craft Program for Adults: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27. Create your own decorative plate with various patterns available to choose from. Registration required.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. This month’s title is “Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Claiborne Johnson. Registration requested.

STEM Storytime: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. For ages 4-8 with a caregiver. Listen to a story, then do an experiment. Registration required.

Trick or Treat Around the Library: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For all ages with a caregiver. Enjoy stories and games, as well as trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes welcome.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. For all ages. Feel free to bring your own laptop or tablet (some may be provided). Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Take-and-make projects available, if preferred. Registration required.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Greece Public Library announced the upcoming program.

Fall Book Sale: 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 21, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 ($4 bag sale). Selections include general fiction, nonfiction, children’s books, mystery, adventure and romance. Wear a mask and bring your own bag.

Call 585-225-8951 or visit greecepubliclibrary.org for information.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Fall Book Sale: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21, noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 22 and noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 23. Shop for an assortment of books for kids and adults, fiction and nonfiction, paperbacks and hardcovers, puzzles and DVDs. Bring Your Own Bag Sale on Oct. 23.

Spooktacular Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. Oct. 26. For grades 7-12. Join us in costume and enjoy cookie decorating, scary stories and games. Bring a scary story (real or made-up) to share with the group. Everyone will vote on their favorite costume and the winner will take home a prize.

Teen Tech: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Grace will provide a brief overview of smartphones, followed by a Q&A and hands-on practice. Bring your smartphone, if you have one.

Kids Costume Party: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. For all ages, especially ages 3-10. Play games, sing monster-filled songs, read scary stories, enjoy some sweet snacks, make a pumpkin decoration and enter the costume contest. Participants can vote on their favorite costume and the winner will take home a prize.

Ongoing

Afterschool Storytime: 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. For all ages. Unwind after school with stories, songs, crafts and coloring.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. For ages 3 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and sensory play. Not held on the fourth Fridays of the month.

Gazebo Storytime: 10 a.m. on Mondays, Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry St., Hilton. Enjoy stories and songs in the gazebo. Storytime will be held inside in inclement weather.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.