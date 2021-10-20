LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

The Hoopla Huddle: 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 via Zoom. This month’s book is “The Monsters We Make” by Kali White. Registration required.

Let’s Draw Monsters with Rick Stromoski: 4 to 5 p.m. Oct. 27 via Zoom. For grades 3-8. Award-winning cartoonist Rick Stromoski will show you how to draw creatures, goblins, ghosts and all things Halloween-y! Registration required.

IPL Genealogy Group: 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27. For adults.

Meet with a LawNY Health Care Navigator: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Explore your health care options and enroll in coverage through the New York State of Health Marketplace. Registration required.

Ongoing

Drop-in Knitting Circle: 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your knitting, quilting or needlework supplies and projects.

Teen Tech Tutors: 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Get help with (almost) all of your technology questions.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Folded Fabric Pumpkins: 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23. For adults. Create a decorative pumpkin for fall using a foam shape, fabric pieces and straight pins. Registration required.

Mandarin-English Bilingual Story Time: 10 a.m. Oct. 24 via Facebook.

Family Story Hour & ‘Sweetgrass’ Activity: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25. For families. Join a children’s librarian as she reads “The First Blade of Sweetgrass” by Suzanne Greenlaw and Gabriel Frey. Activity to follow. Registration required.

K-4 Crafty Fun Day: 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. Oct. 27. For grades K-4. A fun story and craft for kids. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28. For adults. This month’s selection is “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben, led by Kathleen McGrail. Registration required.

Tween Makers: 4:15 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28. For grades 4-8. Join fellow makers for a surprise activity. Registration required.

Science Saturday: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30. For families with kids ages 4 and older. Bring a medium- to large-sized pumpkin to weigh, measure, count the seeds and carve with your own designs. Registration required.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Songs, stories and finger plays for infants and pre-walkers with their caregivers. Registration required.

Preschool Crafts: 11:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through Dec. 22. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. A fun story and craft project. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Mondays or Thursdays through Dec. 16. Songs, stories and fun for ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Registration required.

Terrific Twos Story Time: 9:40 to 10:05 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays through Dec. 15. Songs, stories and fun for 2-year-olds with a caregiver. Registration required.

Wee Walkers Play Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Songs, stories and rhymes followed by play stations for ages 12-23 months with a caregiver. Registration required.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.org/library for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following programs.

Spooky Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 26. For all ages. Have some fun with spooky stories and a craft. Costumes encouraged. Registration required.

Teen Advisory Board: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27. For grades 6-12. Halloween costumes encouraged. Registration required.

Library Trick or Treat: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Registration required.

Ongoing

Wee Ones: 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger. Join us for a storytime full of rhymes, songs and books. Registration required.

Outdoor Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes.

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. Learn to knit or crochet, stretch your skills for a new project, and get questions answered.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.