LIBRARY NOTES: Victor Farmington Library

Victor Farmington Library announced the following programs.

Holiday Card-Making: 6 p.m. Oct. 28. Learn to make holiday cards. Get enough supplies for at least 20 cards. $20.

"The Doctrine of Discovery: Unmasking the Domination Code”: 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6, Seneca Art & Culture Center at Ganondagan, 7000 County Road 41, Victor. View this documentary before an open discussion facilitated by site manager G. Peter Jemison. Registration required.

Ongoing

Chair Yoga: 12:15 p.m. on Mondays and 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Stretch, breathe and de-stress with Alison Gilbert. Held in-person and online. Visit facebook.com/groups/VFLChairYoga to participate.

Farmington Town Park Storywalk: Open during park hours.

Knitting Group: 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month. Bring your current project and join in some crafty conversation while meeting new fiber enthusiasts.

Library Walkers: 10 a.m. on Wednesdays. Explore local trails, neighborhoods and parks by foot. Wear comfortable clothes and footwear. Bring water.

Mah Jongg: 2 to 4 p.m. on Mondays. Join us for these friendly games. No beginners, please.

Scrabble: 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Victor Municipal Park Storywalk: Open during park hours for kids of all ages.

Call 585-924-2637 or visit victorfarmingtonlibrary.org for information.