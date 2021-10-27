LIBRARY NOTES: Brighton and Mendon

Brighton Memorial Library announced the upcoming programs.

Lego Club: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2. Children can build from an individual container of blocks and then display their creations in the Children’s Center. Visit brightonlibrary.eventbrite.com for information.

What’s Your Story? A Writing Workshop for Adults: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Nov. 3-17. Learn the tools of the writing trade, including where to begin, how to surprise and how to use the telling detail to create emotional impact. Find out how to write quality dialogue, how to end your piece and how to celebrate your writing self. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Books Sandwiched In: noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 4. For adults. Dr. Michael Mendoza, commissioner of Monroe County Public Health, will review the history of pandemic planning and the U.S. public health response to COVID-19 with “The Premonition” by Michael Lewis.

Make a “Novel” Holiday Wreath: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 4. For adults. Create a book-page wreath for the holiday of your choice. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Make a Folded Fabric Pumpkin: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 6. For adults. Create a decorative pumpkin for the fall using a foam shape, fabric pieces and straight pins. Call or email deena.viviani@libraryweb.org to register.

Ongoing

5x7xDesign Teen Art Contest: through Dec. 1. For Brighton students in grades 6-12. See the BML website for official rules.

All Ages Storytime: 9 a.m. on Mondays with Miss Elissa and 9 a.m. on Thursdays with Miss Caitlyn starting Nov. 1. Registration required.

Drop-in All Ages Storytime: 10 a.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. For all ages with a caregiver. Doors open at 9:50 a.m. Space available on a first come, first served basis. Masks required for ages 3 and older.

Meet the iPhone: through Jan. 4, 2022. Learn what a smartphone is, how it works, how to download apps and how to call, text, email and use the internet. Visit brightonlibrary.org/daniel-jones-tech to view the video.

Nonfiction November: Nov. 1-30. For all ages and abilities. Pick up a form in the library, read and record any three books from any three different nonfiction Dewey Decimal numbers, and return the form to be entered to win prizes.

Read to Lily: 4 p.m. on Thursdays via Google Meet. Lily, a beagle mix therapy dog, is ready to listen to stories. Call or email caitlyn.stahovic@libraryweb.org to register.

Sunshine & Stories: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays with Miss Devin and Fridays with Miss Elissa starting Nov. 2. For all ages with a caregiver. Join us by the playground for our outdoor storytime. Check Facebook after 9:30 a.m. for weather status. Bring a blanket for outdoor seating.

Take and Make Crafts and Activities: Fridays starting Nov. 5. New activities are available in the Children’s Center, while supplies last.

Talking is Teaching Bundles: For parents and caregivers with children ages 4 and younger. Sign up for monthly bundles that include calendars of activity ideas and learning tips, sheets of songs and rhymes, extension activities, books based on the theme and music CDs.

TV Today: through Nov. 16 via YouTube. Learn about the digital and streaming options for watching some of your favorite old — and some popular new — TV shows with technology instructor Daniel Jones.

Virtual Bedtime Stories with Miss Devin: 7 p.m. on Thursdays starting Nov. 4. Miss Devin reads a new bedtime story via Facebook.

Virtual Storytime Live with Miss Devin: 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. Join Ms. Devin for stories, songs and rhymes streaming live via Facebook.

Call 585-784-5300 or visit brightonlibrary.org for information.

Mendon Public Library announced the following programs.

Story Time at the Gazebo: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Harry Allen Park, 23 N. Main St., Honeoye Falls. For preschoolers and their caregivers. Join Miss Kelly for songs, stories and simple crafts. Dress for the weather.

The Friends of the Mendon Public Library are offering handmade book-themed face masks for adults ($8) and children ($7). Three masks of any size cost $20. Cash and checks are accepted.

Call 585-624-6067 or visit mendonlibrary.org for information.