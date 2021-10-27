LIBRARY NOTES: Chili, Gates and Parma

Chili Public Library announced the following online programs.

Teen Lock-In: 7 p.m. to midnight Oct. 29. For ages 13-18. Grab a costume and join use for a spooky fun lock-in at the library. Registration required. Email valerie.scheg@libraryweb.org for information.

Ongoing

Babies and Books: 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays. For ages 2 and younger with an adult. Join us for stories, songs and fingerplays, followed by an open play session.

Preschool Pals: 10 a.m. on Thursdays. For ages 4-5 with an adult. Join us for stories, songs and a simple craft. Registration required.

Simply Stories: 10 a.m. on Tuesdays. For all ages with an adult. Join us for a special story time full of stories, songs and fun.

Spark Lab: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Call 585-889-2200 or visit chililibrary.org for information.

Gates Public Library announced the following programs.

#ReadWomen Book Club: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. This month’s title is “Better Luck Next Time” by Julia Claiborne Johnson. Registration requested.

STEM Storytime: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28. For ages 4-8 with a caregiver. Listen to a story, then do an experiment. Registration required.

Trick or Treat Around the Library: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 29. For all ages with a caregiver. Enjoy stories and games, as well as trick-or-treating around the library. Costumes welcome.

Ideas and Authors: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 1. For adults. This month’s book is “Pandemic” by Robin Cook.

Board Game Night: 6 to 7 Nov. 3. For ages 8 and older. Spend a cold night in learning how to play Tic Tac K.O.: Dragons vs. Unicorns with Millennium Games. Registration required.

Know Your Employer Retirement Plan: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3. This educational program outlines the potential advantages and disadvantages of various retirement plan distribution options. Financial adviser Sean Hantes will discuss what your best option might be regarding your retirement plan. Registration requested.

Opening later: Nov. 4. The library will open at 11 a.m. due to staff training.

Sit, Knit and Stitch: 6 to 7:45 p.m. Nov. 4. Bring and work on your own project while enjoying the company of others who enjoy needlecrafts like knitting, stitching and crocheting. All skills levels welcome.

Teen Book Club: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4. This month’s title is “Stalking Jack the Ripper” by Kerri Maniscalco. Registration required.

“The Italians of Greater Rochester NY”: 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4 via Zoom. Retired RIT professor Ed Maruggi will host a presentation based on his book, “The Italians of Greater Rochester NY: Contributions to the Community and the Nation.” Several Italian Americans from Gates will comment on their experiences.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 9:30 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger with a caregiver. Stories, songs, fingerplays and play time.

Chess Club for Kids: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. For ages 17 and younger. Registration required.

Curbside Pick-up: Email your title requests to gatesreference@libraryweb.org or call with your list during business hours at 585-247-6446. Book drop accepts returns 24/7.

Friends of GPL Bookstore: Stop in and choose from an ever-changing selection of books, magazines, movies and music.

Minecraft Club: 4 to 5 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of the month. For all ages. Feel free to bring your own laptop or tablet (some may be provided). Registration requested.

Storytime with Hannah: 10:15 a.m. on Tuesdays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Story Time with Mary Jo: 10:15 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Program includes stories, songs, fingerplays, circle games, toys and a snack.

Time for Tots: 10:15 a.m. on Wednesdays. For ages 1-5 with a caregiver. Enjoy 40 minutes of free play with toys, followed by a short story time.

Tuesday Crafts for Teens and Tweens: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Take-and-make projects available, if preferred. Registration required.

During these continually changing times, visit gateslibrary.org for updates on available services.

Parma Public Library announced the following programs.

Kids Costume Party: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. For all ages, especially ages 3-10. Play games, sing monster-filled songs, read scary stories, enjoy some sweet snacks, make a pumpkin decoration and enter the costume contest. Participants can vote on their favorite costume and the winner will take home a prize.

Ongoing

Afterschool Storytime: 4 p.m. on Wednesdays. For all ages. Unwind after school with stories, songs, crafts and coloring.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. on Fridays. For ages 3 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and sensory play. Not held on the fourth Fridays of the month.

Gazebo Storytime: 10 a.m. on Mondays, Hilton Community Center, 59 Henry St., Hilton. Enjoy stories and songs in the gazebo. Storytime will be held inside in inclement weather.

Teen Tuesday: 3 p.m. on Tuesdays. For grades 7-12. Teens can come in and hang out, have snacks, play games and be teens.

Call 585-392-8350 or visit parmapubliclibrary.org for information.