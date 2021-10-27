LIBRARY NOTES: Irondequoit, Penfield and Webster

Irondequoit Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. Join us for stories and songs. Masks required for ages 2 and older.

Meet with a LawNY Health Care Navigator: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Explore your health care options and enroll in coverage through the New York State of Health Marketplace. Registration required.

English Conversation Class with Literacy Rochester: 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 1. For adults. Free. Call 585-473-3030 or email rjilani@literacyrochester.org for information.

Open Mat Night for Tweens: 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. Nov. 5. For ages 8-12. This series will combine embodied movement, yoga and poetic expression to allow your creativity to flow. Journals provided. Masks required. Registration required.

Open Mat Night for Teens: 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Nov. 5. For ages 13-18. This series will combine embodied movement, yoga and poetic expression to allow your creativity to flow. Journals provided. Masks required. Registration required.

Ongoing

Drop-in Knitting Circle: 1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Bring your knitting, quilting or needlework supplies and projects.

Teen Tech Tutors: 4 to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays. Get help with (almost) all of your technology questions.

Call 585-336-6060 or visit irondequoitlibrary.org for information.

Penfield Public Library announced the upcoming programs.

Book Discussion Group: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28. For adults. This month’s selection is “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben, led by Kathleen McGrail. Registration required.

Tween Makers: 4:15 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28. For grades 4-8. Join fellow makers for a surprise activity. Registration required.

Science Saturday: 1 to 2 p.m. Oct. 30. For families with kids ages 4 and older. Bring a medium- to large-sized pumpkin to weigh, measure, count the seeds and carve with your own designs. Registration required.

Health Care Navigator Session: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2. For adults. Get help from a certified counselor to enroll via the NY State of Health marketplace. Call 585-613-7662 or 585-202-7213 to register.

After-School Book Bites: 4:30 to 5 p.m. Nov. 3. For grades K-2. Join our children’s librarians and fellow readers to snack and share books that you are enjoying reading. Registration required.

Library closed: Nov. 5.

Ongoing

Baby Story Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Songs, stories and finger plays for infants and pre-walkers with their caregivers. Does not meet Nov. 5. Registration required.

Preschool Crafts: 11:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays through Dec. 22. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver. A fun story and craft project. Registration required.

Preschool Story Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Mondays or Thursdays through Dec. 16. Songs, stories and fun for ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Registration required.

Terrific Twos Story Time: 9:40 to 10:05 a.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays or Wednesdays through Dec. 15. Songs, stories and fun for 2-year-olds with a caregiver. Registration required.

Wee Walkers Play Time: 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Fridays through Dec. 17. Songs, stories and rhymes followed by play stations for ages 12-23 months with a caregiver. Does not meet Nov. 5. Registration required.

The library is seeking volunteers in grades 6-12 who want to write book reviews for the “PPL YA Lit Reviews” blog. Email lyla.grills@libraryweb.org for information.

The Friends of the Penfield Public Library organized a surplus book section of donated books behind the photocopier. The suggested donation is 50 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardcovers. Place donations in the wooden container at the display.

Call 585-340-8720 or visit penfield.org/library for information.

Webster Public Library announced the following programs.

After-Hours Halloween Party: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29. For grades 4-12. Event will include snacks, crafts, games and a costume contest. Registration required.

Library Trick or Treat: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Registration required.

Book Discussion Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3. This month’s title is “Pale Horse, Pale Rider” by Katharine Porter.

Storytime: 8:30 to 9 a.m. Nov. 4. For ages 5 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes.

Toddler Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m. Nov. 4. For ages 1-4. Join us for rhymes, songs and books. Registration required.

Family Friday: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Enjoy some snacks while watching “Luca.” Bring pillows and blankets. Registration required per family.

Ongoing

Wee Ones: 9:30 a.m. or 10 a.m. on Mondays. For ages 2 and younger. Join us for a storytime full of rhymes, songs and books. Registration required.

Outdoor Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Harmony Park Amphitheater, 10 Foster Drive, Webster. For ages 5 and younger. Join us for stories, songs and rhymes.

Sit & Stitch: 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Mondays. Learn to knit or crochet, stretch your skills for a new project, and get questions answered.

Call 585-872-7075 or visit websterlibrary.org for information.