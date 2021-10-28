BULLETIN BOARD: Calendar of Events

To submit items to be published as part of the Bulletin Board, send your event to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com. Visit monroecopost.com for a complete listing of calendar items, including Rochester events.

OCT. 30

Spooktacular Victor Trick or Treat: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30. Start at Mead Square Park to pick up a trick-or-treat map and enter the costume contest.

OCT. 31

Registration ends for “Life is a Journey ... Fly Like an Eagle!”: Individuals and teams are challenged to run, walk and/or bike around the Finger Lakes region by Dec. 15 in support of Keuka Comfort Care Home, Charlotte House, Gateway Home, House of John, Matthew House and Serenity House. $45. Visit bit.ly/3oZZmFZ to register by Oct. 31.

NOV. 2

American Red Cross blood drive: noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 2, Eastview Mall, 7979 Pittsford-Victor Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Use Entrance 1, near Macy’s. Visit redcross.org for information.

NOV. 4

American Red Cross blood drive: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

Holiday Boutique 2021: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4, Cobblestone Creek Country Club, 100 Cobble Creek Road, Victor. The event will feature a silent auction, wine pull, raffles, cash bar and vendors. Proceeds benefit the Victor Farmington Food Cupboard. $5-$30. Call 585-469-4265, email jody-joieutter@gmail.com or visit charityauction.bid/holidayboutique2021 for information.

NOV. 11

American Red Cross blood drive: 1 to 6 p.m. Nov. 11, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 888 Victor-Egypt Road, Victor. Participants must be ages 17 or older, 16 with parental consent, and bring ID. Visit redcross.org for information.

“Eastview Mall — Celebrating 50 Years”: 7 p.m. Nov. 11, Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., Victor. Presented by Michael Kauffman.