Rochester Elks to host COVID-safe trunk-or-treat

Rochester Elks Lodge No. 24, 3525 E. Henrietta Road, Henrietta, will host its annual trunk-or-treat for area children from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24.

To provide families with a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, Lodge members will decorate their cars in Halloween themes and offer individual grab-and-go treats set out on tables. The event will be held outdoors, with cars spaced at least 6 feet apart.

Participants need to wear face coverings and gloves; hand sanitizer will be available at every stop. Social distancing will be maintained. If raining, tables will be set up in the Lodge with a one-way path and separate entrance and exit.