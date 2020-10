The Riga Recreation Department is partnering with the Churchville Lions Club for the annual Halloween Parade at 6 p.m. Oct. 31.

Trick-or-treaters will assemble at the Churchville Commons, where they will be escorted along the sidewalks to the Village Gazebo, where Lions members will hand out treats.

Attendees must adhere to CDC mandates by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.