Local fire departments teaming up for Halloween

The Egypt, Fairport and Bushnell’s Basin fire departments have teamed up to create a trick-or-treat event for children this Halloween.

The departments will set up on the eastern corner of the Perinton Square Mall from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31. The event will take into account all COVID-19 precautions and recommendations while making sure each car receives a touch-free bag of candy. Call 585-738-8333 for information.

Firefighters also will hand out applications to adults interested in joining the departments. Officers from each department will be on-site to answer questions. Visit egyptfd.org, village.fairport.ny.us or bushnellsbasinfd.org for information.