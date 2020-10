Picture the Best, 655 Titus Ave., Irondequoit, is seeking vendors for its Holiday Bazaar running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays, Nov. 14-Dec. 20.

Eight spots are available each day for $50 each. Vendors can book a full weekend for $80 and get an extra day.

Call 585-943-4725 or email dan.picturethebest@gmail.com to request dates. Visit picture-the-best.com for information.