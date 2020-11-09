DePaul seeking Holiday Helpers

DePaul, a nonprofit health and human service agency in Gates, needs the community’s support for its annual Holiday Helpers program.

Individuals, businesses, schools, and service and faith-based organizations can “adopt” clients from DePaul’s mental health residential programs who may not have family support during the holiday season.

Participants can select from items on a wish list or choose to donate generic gifts such as hats, gloves, personal care items or socks for adults. Past client wishes have included a piece of chocolate cake, boots or basic articles of clothing.

Arrangements can be made to ship adopted wishes from online retailers to DePaul. Anyone wanting to purchase gifts and deliver them personally need to make an appointment. Gift cards and financial contributions can be made instead of purchasing gifts.

To make a tax-deductible financial contribution, visit depaul.org or mail a check to DePaul Holiday Helpers Program, 1931 Buffalo Road, Rochester, New York, 14624.

Call 585-426-8000, ext. 3102 or email acavalier@depaul.org for information.