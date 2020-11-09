Genesee Country Village announces holiday programs

This holiday season, Genesee Country Village & Museum is taking advantage of its 600-acre campus to create a welcoming respite from the pressures of the past year.

This year, the lineup of events at the museum includes returning favorites and new experiences.

Costumed interpreters will start “Preparing for Winter” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 with spinning, cooking and candle-making demonstrations. Visitors will see the labor involved in preparing food for winter, including butchering, smoking meat and sausage-making.

Villagers will create handmade gifts for the holidays and take-home craft kits will be available to purchase for those inspired to do the same. Nature Center staff will put the focus on birds and how they prepare for winter with games, crafts and bird house-making demonstrations.

Guest storyteller Tonia Galban, of the Mohawk Nation Bear Clan, will share Native American stories for all ages and discuss different aspects of her culture. Tickets cost $10 for ages 13 and older. Admission is free for GCV&M members and ages 12 and younger.

GCV&M will put on its best holiday finery for the Yuletide Open House and pancake breakfasts on Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 5-20.

This COVID-friendly reworking of the Yuletide in the Country tours and Holiday Open House will offer guests multiple weekends to go on a self-guided visit to the village. The village will come alive with holiday-themed experiences, from historical demonstrations by the museum’s interpreters to scenes of holiday traditions brought to life.

Guests will encounter the Polish tradition of breaking the oplatki during a Polish Wigilia celebration, hear about Hanukkah and the lighting of the menorah, and enjoy the smells of the cooks working on holiday dishes in various kitchens. Along with music and artisan demonstrations, St. Nick will be on-hand for a socially distanced visit.

Weekend hours are extended to noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets must be purchased in advance at $18 general admission, $15 for GCV&M members and free for ages 2 and younger.

The Yuletide Pancake Breakfast will be offered every day of Yuletide Open House with three limited-capacity seatings. Each child will receive a small gift and can post a letter to the North Pole. St. Nick will be available to say hello or snap a photo, as well.

Tickets for breakfast are $10 for ages 13 and older, $8 for ages 2-12 and free for ages 1 and younger. Reservations are required. Breakfast and Open House tickets are separate.

The Flint Hill Store will be open during all holiday season events. Visit gcv.org for information.