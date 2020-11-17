Adopt-a-Family underway through CFC

Catholic Family Center is seeking community support for its annual Adopt-a-Family program to help families in need this holiday season.

Participants will receive a wish list from their family and specific drop-off location details. All unwrapped gifts need to be delivered between Dec. 7 and 11. Anyone needing alternate arrangements can call the site directly.

Children may ask for up to $100 in gifts; however, adopters are not expected to provide everything requested. Adults can request a $25 gift card from Target or Walmart.

CFC created a “Gifts for the Forgotten” option, as well as “Single Gifts of Joy” for those who cannot adopt an entire family.

Visit cfcrochester.org/donate/adopt-a-family for information.