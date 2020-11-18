Senior Santa program underway in Pittsford

Home Instead is partnering with the Highlands of Pittsford to fulfill wish lists for local residents in need through Be a Santa to a Senior.

Home Instead will collect money and gift cards to purchase gifts for seniors identified by the Catholic Family Center. Donations can be mailed to the Home Instead Foundation, 15 Fishers Road, Suite 110, Pittsford, New York, 14534.

“We need the community’s help more than ever to make sure seniors feel connected this year.” said Vesna Parks, owner of the Pittsford Home Instead office. “This year, we knew we had to find a way to spread holiday cheer to seniors and we are grateful for the community’s participation.”

Call 585-218-5200 or visit beasantatoasenior.com for information.