Irondequoit church to hold donation drive

Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 3736 St. Paul Blvd., Irondequoit, will accept food, mitten and toy donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Dec. 5-12.

The Rochester Family Mission is collecting unwrapped toys, wrapping paper, gift bags and gift cards for children.

Resurrection’s annual Mitten Tree provides mittens, gloves, scarves and hats to those in need.

Food donations will benefit the Irondequoit Community Cupboard and Community Food Cupboard of Rochester.

Volunteers will collect donations in a drive-thru format. Call 585-342-9522 for information.