Registration is open for the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce’s holiday party scheduled at 3 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom.

Garry Manuel, founder and vice president of the Rochester Area Music Project, will perform. The first 25 Chamber members to register will receive a single-serve wine bottle and cookie delivered to them by a board member.

Admission is free. Visit fairportperintonchamber.org to register.