Holiday vendors gathering at Casa Larga

Casa Larga Vineyards, 2287 Turk Hill Road, Fairport, is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace with local vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 12.

Food trucks are parked on-site. Sample flights and glasses of wine are available in the wine shop.

Registration is open for Paint & Sip classes at 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Dec. 22. Upcoming crafts include a Christmas truck sign, wooden ornament sign and snowman wine glasses. Tickets cost $40-$45 and the doors open at 5 p.m.

Call 585-223-4210, ext. 2 or visit casalarga.com for information.