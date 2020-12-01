Holiday vendors gathering at Casa Larga
Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post
Casa Larga Vineyards, 2287 Turk Hill Road, Fairport, is hosting its annual Holiday Marketplace with local vendors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays through Dec. 12.
Food trucks are parked on-site. Sample flights and glasses of wine are available in the wine shop.
Registration is open for Paint & Sip classes at 6 p.m. on Thursdays through Dec. 22. Upcoming crafts include a Christmas truck sign, wooden ornament sign and snowman wine glasses. Tickets cost $40-$45 and the doors open at 5 p.m.
Call 585-223-4210, ext. 2 or visit casalarga.com for information.