Webster Museum seeking holiday photos

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

For the last 20 years, the Webster Museum has welcomed hundreds of visitors to its Holiday Festival. This year, the festival is going virtual. 

The gallery is available online until Jan. 6. Viewers are welcome to browse and contribute images of what makes people happy — making, baking, decorating, activities of all kinds.

To participate, email photos to photos@webstermuseum.org or upload them directly to webstermuseum.org. Directions are available.

Webster Museum is asking for photos for its virtual festival.