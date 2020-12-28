Tech class creates, sells gifts to benefit Hilton student

The Technology Essentials class at Hilton High School transformed the auditorium into a holiday gift shop filled with handmade items the week of Christmas, with all proceeds benefiting senior Ethan Di lulio, who underwent a heart transplant recently.

Students made holiday signs, ornaments, hand soap dispensers, treat dispensers, cutting boards, toy wooden cars, wooden gnomes and trees, decorative bottles, candles, keychains and stocking holders that were sold during class over the three days before holiday break.

The class has held the sale for 10 years after creating the items throughout the first semester.

“Originally, it was a way to add the concepts of math and vocations into the process of making things in Technology Essentials,” special education teacher Rita Karnisky said. “After that, it became a way to do some cross curriculum work between technology, math and art.

“When we started selling the goods, we began doing this as fundraisers for charity groups of the kids choosing. This way we could add in the whole community involvement piece.”

In past years, the class donated proceeds to the Willow Domestic Violence Center, Hilton and Hamlin animal shelters, Ronald McDonald House and Dreams from Drake. This year, funds went to Ethan Di Iulio's Journey.

“Ethan, being a student in our school, could not be a more relevant and relatable cause for the kids to identify with,” Karnisky said. “In these COVID-sheltered times, we needed a cause that had significant meaning.”