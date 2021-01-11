Monroe County 4-H donates holiday gift buckets

A Monroe County 4-H volunteer recently brought up the idea of adopting a family during a recent Steering Committee meeting. The team brainstormed from there.

Over the past few months, 4-H established a UNITY (Urban Neighborhoods Improved Through Youth) group with Agape Haven of Abundance. 4-H asked the head of Agape for a list of 28 youth and five families from the UNITY group that could use extra support during the holidays.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension board of directors and staff worked with 4-H clubs and volunteers to fill buckets with toys, games, puzzles and other items. Family buckets were filled with toiletries, hygiene products and other home supplies.

Once filled and organized, the buckets were delivered to Agape Haven of Abundance and distributed.

“The children were so astonished to see what they received from 4-H,” said Julia Polidore, founder of Agape. “I know this Christmas will be one of the best Christmases they have ever had.”

Buckets were donated by Runnings of Brockport.