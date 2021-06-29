Vendor applications open for Roc Holiday Village

COURTESY OF ROC HOLIDAY VILLAGE

Roc Holiday Village organizers issued a call for vendors, merchants and restaurants to apply for this year’s event, which will be held on Fridays-Sundays, Dec. 3-26, with the exception of Christmas Eve and Christmas.

There are a limited number of spots in the Shopping Village, Mini Makers Market and pop-up restaurant in the Lodge. Applications are due July 15. Visit rocholidayvillage.com to apply.

The annual winter festival will offer family-friendly events, shopping, food and drinks, visits with Santa and free ice skating. Specific hours, activities and event details will be announced this fall.

"We are planning on presenting at least 13 days of enchanted festivities including shopping, live music, eating and drinking, which is a fantastic opportunity for regional businesses to showcase and sell their products,” co-founder and organizer Sean McCarthy said. “We look forward to once again supporting local businesses, providing a great shopping experience for Village attendees and making a positive economic impact on the local and regional economy."