Sunshine Camp to host Hollowed Harvest expansion

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER ROTARY SUNSHINE CAMP

Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp will welcome the Hollowed Harvest to the Rochester area this Halloween season starting Sept. 24.

After last year’s debut in the Capital region, the Hollowed Harvest is expanding to Rush with dozens of displays, some as tall as two stories and spanning more than 50 feet in length. Attendees can expect to take about 35 to 40 minutes to walk through the event.

Tickets are available now and must be purchased in advance. Visit hollowedharvest.com for information.