Registration open for Christmas Assistance

The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester’s annual Christmas Assistance and Toy Shop is expected to serve more than 2,000 families on Dec. 14-17, an increase from the 1,500 families served last year.

Participants who go through the application and registration process can pick up toys for their children and a food basket with the ingredients to prepare a holiday meal.

The application process will be done online this year through Nov. 6. Applications can be filled via cellphone if a computer is not available, or over the phone. Call 585-987-9540 or visit bit.ly/35yX9WA for information.