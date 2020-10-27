Earlier date announced for Pittsford’s Candlelight Night

Activities at this year’s Candlelight Night will be limited due to COVID-19, according to the Pittsford Chamber of Commerce.

The annual event will be held earlier than usual on Nov. 27 to kick off the holidays right after Thanksgiving.

Candlelight Night will feature the tree- and business-lighting at the Four Corners on Monroe and Main streets at 5 p.m., followed by the tree-lighting at the Port of Pittsford at 6 p.m.

Carolers will be stationed at both tree-lightings. Visitors are encouraged to dine and shop at local businesses while wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

All other traditional activities are on hold until restrictions are lifted. Call 585-902-2297 or visit facebook.com/PittsfordCandlelightNight for information.