Messiah Lutheran Church, 4301 Mount Read Blvd., Rochester, will set up a Christmas tree starting Nov. 27 to raise funds for its youth trip to the National Youth Gathering.

The lot will open on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays-Sundays and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays-Fridays.

The sale runs through Dec. 20 or until they are sold out.