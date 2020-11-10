Toy drive underway through Henderson Ford

Henderson Ford and eight area businesses are collecting toys for the annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign in support of Rochester families.

New, unwrapped toy donations can be dropped off at participating locations through Dec. 5. This is the 10th year of the toy collection tradition.

Bring donations to Dancing with Denise, 1077 Gravel Road, Webster; Edge Advertising Group, Box Factory, 6 N. Main St., Fairport; Henderson Ford, 810 Ridge Road, Webster; Kids First Childcare Inc., 1101 Clover St., Rochester, and 1676 Empire Blvd., Webster; OMEROS, 585-737-9666 or mpiccone@omerosclothes.com; Post Resch Tallon Group, 1163 Pittsford-Victor Road, Building 4, Suite 240, Pittsford; Steinmiller Insurance, 1223 Bay Road, Webster; The UPS Store, 1900 Empire Blvd., Webster; and Webster Chamber Health Insurance Enrollment Service, 1110 Crosspointe Lane, Suite C.

“Our community is faithful in providing support for neighbors,” said Randy Henderson, president of Henderson Ford. “Even with good intentions, the holiday season can become very busy and we find that some of the tasks we wanted to complete are left undone. Collaborating with other businesses and communicating the collection broadly and frequently makes our collective efforts successful. We enjoy making children happy.”