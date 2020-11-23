Tiny Tuba Christmas going virtual

The second annual Tiny Tuba Christmas will be livestreamed at noon Dec. 5 from St. Ann’s Community via Facebook and YouTube.

The concert will feature Jeremy Stoner and Aaron Stroup playing the tuba with Lars Meyris and Theresa Smith on the euphonium.

The set list opens with “Adeste Fideles,” “Deck the Halls,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and “The First Noel,” followed by “Good King Wenceslas,” “Go Tell it on the Mountain,” “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” “Silent Night,” “The Wassail Song,” “Joy to the World,” “We Three Kings,” “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “O Come O Come Emmanuel,” “O Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

Visit facebook.com/StAnnsCommunity or bit.ly/2KAUvZG for information.