Rochester creatives launch ‘Chill with Santa’

Two local studios have partnered to come up with a new take on a favorite tradition: a safe way for kids to visit with Santa Claus this holiday season.

“Chill with Santa” is the brainchild of ROC Vox Recording & Production and Airigami.

“We all need new ways to keep our spirits up,” said Larry Moss, founder and creative director of Airigami.

Moss and former Fickle 93.3 FM Rochester radio personality Scott Fitzgerald, co-owner of Pittsford production studio ROC Vox, teamed up in the fall to brainstorm about a virtual Santa visit.

“We imagined what it might be like for Santa at the North Pole this year,” Fitzgerald said. “What if Santa was just like the rest of us — learning how to work from home, shedding our fancy ‘suits’ and trying to make the best of this unusual holiday season?”

The 10-minute, live visit requires a computer, smartphone or tablet that can run Zoom, with a built-in or connected camera and microphone. Reservations are required, and each session includes a downloadable photo and video of the visit for $35. Visits from Dec. 21 to 24 are $45.

The event’s Santa Clauses have been updated to reflect a 21st-century diversity and accessibility. The project also provides work for performing artists impacted economically by the pandemic, including storyteller Almeta Whitis, teaching artist Richard Hughson and ASL performer M Winegarner.

"‘Chill with Santa’ surpassed my wildest dreams,” said Heather Feinman, whose children are deaf. “A signing elf got them ready for the big moment. They bubbled with joy as they shared their wish lists with Santa and the final picture was perfect. The kids jumped for joy afterward and talked about their visit all weekend.”

“We hope that seeing Santa in this new environment and from a different perspective will also inspire children to view other pandemic changes in a more positive light,” Moss said.

Visit chillwithsanta.com for information.