Drive-thru Nativity coming to Summerville Church

Summerville Presbyterian Church, 4845 St. Paul Blvd., Irondequoit, will present a drive-thru Live Nativity from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19.

As vehicles enter the parking lot, they will be guided by luminaries past seven scenes depicting the Christmas story with costumed actors, live animals and holiday music.

"Summerville is very excited to present the drive-thru Live Nativity for a sixth year,” said Linda Hayes, who coordinated the free event with Debbie Carter. “There are families that have made it part of their holiday tradition to come and see the Live Nativity.

"Each scene has a written description and it's heartwarming to hear the parents reading the story to the children as the cars drive by. You can hear the kids’ excitement when they see the animals up close.

“For the cast, it's wonderful to be able to bring the story of Christmas to the community. Presenting the drive-thru Live Nativity brings joy to everyone involved."