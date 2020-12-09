Ornament sale benefiting St. Damien Pediatric Hospital

St. Louis Church, 64 S. Main St., Pittsford, is holding its 39th annual ornament sale to benefit St. Damien Pediatric Hospital in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The $5 ornaments made by Holy Childhood are available at the St. Louis Church Ministry Center, two doors south of the church through New Years.

Ornaments also are sold at Pittsford Farms Dairy, 44 N. Main St.; Monroe Pendleton, 2937 Monroe Ave., Brighton; One World Goods, 3349 Monroe Ave., Rochester; The Creator’s Hands, 1311 Mount Hope Ave., Rochester; Parkleigh, 235 Park Ave., Rochester; Wisteria Flowers & Gifts, 360 Culver Road, Rochester; Edelweiss Properties Realtors, 270 S. Main St., Canandaigua; Hegedorns Market, 964 Ridge Road, Webster; and Goodie Shoppe, 83 North Ave., Webster.

The $25 Save Around Rochester and the United States coupon books are sold on the Ministry Center porch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Donations can be placed in the envelopes provided at the Center and dropped in the mail slot. Call 585-381-6872, or visit stlouischurch.org or nphusa.org/stdamien for information.