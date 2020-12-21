Gardens at Penfield Square nearing completion

The Gardens at Penfield Square on Fairport Nine Mile Road is nearing completion and has plans to welcome its first residents in February.

This new community is part of a larger multi-community project seeking to address the lack of affordable housing for seniors ages 55 and older in Penfield.

The town’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan identified its aging population as one of the top three considerations moving forward. The 2020 Comprehensive Plan update includes “aging in place for elders.”

In partnership with Episcopal Senior Life, the Gardens at Penfield Square will provide independent and supportive housing options. The community will feature 114 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, with 45 apartments set aside for elderly individuals in need of supportive care to live independently.

Episcopal Senior Life is developing 70 units of assisted living in an adjacent community, including memory care units. An enclosed connection will attach the communities so residents can benefit from programs and services at either building, supporting their ability to age in place.

Rent ranges from $625 to $949, with utilities included. Applications are being accepted. Call 585-353-7455 or visit homeleasing.net/gardens-penfield-square for information.