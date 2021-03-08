Urban living on display for ‘Inside Downtown’

The Landmark Society of Western New York’s “Inside Downtown” tour is back, offering a crash course on the latest trends in urban living in Rochester.

Viewers will visit repurposed spaces, renovated homes, preserved places and newly built sites that were designed with a sensitivity to the overall build environment.

“Our ‘House and Garden Virtual Tour’ was a smash hit, so we’re building on that success by producing a virtual tour for ‘Inside Downtown,’” said Cindy Boyer, director of public programs. “You’ll enjoy the benefits of accessing this urban tour from your favorite computer, laptop or mobile device. No waiting in lines, no parking or weather worries, no shoe covers — and no waiting for elevators!”

The Landmark Society also is offering the opportunity for participants to view it remotely with friends or family members.

“Another nice benefit of a virtual tour is that we don’t have to limit it to one walkable area,” Boyer said. “We can expand the reach of the tour, bringing you downtown spaces in multiple neighborhoods.”

The video tour will be available to view March 19-28. It can be viewed any time during that period, paused and even rewound in sections. The tour will be narrated and close-captioned.

Participants must have a valid email address to receive tour confirmations and materials. Individual access is $20 for Society members and $25 for the public. Ticket buyers can purchase additional tickets for family or friends to view with them on their device for $14.

The Landmark Society will send a pre-tour booklet via email. Visit landmarksociety.org for information.