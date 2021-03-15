Walker-Warren House among register recommendations

The New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 20 properties to the State and National Registers of Historic Places, including the Walker-Warren House in West Henrietta.

This Queen Anne-style residence built in 1897 served as the home of a local doctor who installed the first telephone line in the village. It later was the home of a prominent lawyer and remains a residence.

Other recommendations include the Manhattan apartment of an African American LGBTQ playwright, a former New York City movie palace and a former NYC feminist headquarters that was created when women had few places to meet outside the presence of men.

"The nominations reflect the state’s commitment to supporting the incredible and sometimes overlooked history forged by the diverse people of New York,” said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "Securing recognition for such places will help to protect and preserve this history so that it can be carried safe and intact into the future."

State and National Registers listing can assist owners in revitalizing properties, making them eligible for public preservation programs and services. These can include matching state grants, and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Once recommendations are approved and listed on the New York State Register of Historic Places, properties are nominated to the National Register of Historic Places.