Perinton Historical Society announces members-only house tour

COURTESY OF PERINTON HISTORICAL SOCIETY

The Perinton Historical Society is producing a virtual house tour of six Perinton properties.

The tour will be available to its members for the month of October. Membership information can be found at perintonhistoricalsociety.org or at the Fairport Historical Museum, 18 Perrin St.

The tour will feature six Perinton homes, mostly the exteriors, a few interior photos and gardens. Virtual visitors will see an array of architectural styles, including Federal, Colonial Revival, Greek Revival, Italianate, a log cabin and several types of barns.

One home was built by the founder of the DeLand Chemical Company, and the property once included livestock, a windmill and a summer house. Another home was built on a toll road that charged 6 cents for a horse to pass through and 25 cents for a stagecoach.

Two homes located near each other were owned by the Talman family on a road once named Cheese Factory Road. The famous Talman Sweet apple was propagated in orchards on this land.

Fairport’s farming roots are evident in several homes, including one on what was named Baker Street. An early inhabitant of the property owned the first threshing machine in the town and shared it with his neighbors. The final home is located on a street named for Oliver Loud, who built a log cabin for a home and used it as a tavern, as well.

For members without online access, the tour will be shown at the museum at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 2 p.m. Oct. 24.