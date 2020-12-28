TJ Connor students thank essential workers

In a year that has seen so many challenges, the Student Council at T.J. Connor Elementary School decided to bring some holiday cheer to essential workers in the Wheatland-Chili community.

Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have served on the front lines, caring for people and doing the work that keeps the community functioning.

Students throughout the school dedicated class time to make thank-you cards for the men and women working these essential jobs.

Student Council representatives accompanied adviser Mrs. Hughes to local businesses to deliver the cards. They started at Buster’s Market, and visited locations like Dollar General, Mark’s Pizzeria and the U.S. Post Office in Scottsville.

"We spread Christmas and holiday cheer; it felt amazing,” Council reps Sierra Musson and Anna Reid said.