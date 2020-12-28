SUBSCRIBE NOW
TJ Connor students thank essential workers

Messenger Post Media
Monroe County Post

In a year that has seen so many challenges, the Student Council at T.J. Connor Elementary School decided to bring some holiday cheer to essential workers in the Wheatland-Chili community.

A student at T.J. Connor Elementary School makes a thank-you card for an essential worker.

Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have served on the front lines, caring for people and doing the work that keeps the community functioning. 

A T.J. Connor Elementary student thanks an essential worker for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students throughout the school dedicated class time to make thank-you cards for the men and women working these essential jobs. 

Students at T.J. Connor Elementary School thank essential workers for serving on the front lines to keep the community functioning.

Student Council representatives accompanied adviser Mrs. Hughes to local businesses to deliver the cards. They started at Buster’s Market, and visited locations like Dollar General, Mark’s Pizzeria and the U.S. Post Office in Scottsville.

Student Council representatives from T.J. Connor Elementary School drop off thank-you cards for essential workers at Buster’s Market in Scottsville.

"We spread Christmas and holiday cheer; it felt amazing,” Council reps Sierra Musson and Anna Reid said.

Thank-you cards from students at T.J. Connor Elementary School are delivered to Dollar General.