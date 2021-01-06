Churchville-Chili students give back for the holidays

Groups of students at Churchville-Chili Senior High School and Middle School came up with ways to make a difference for their community during this holiday season.

At the Middle School, students collected nonperishable food items throughout December for the Pearce Food Cupboard in North Chili.

The “Stuff the Bus” initiative involved the efforts of students from all three houses at the school, plus student volunteers who packed boxes, loaded them on a school bus and delivered them to the Food Cupboard.

At the High School, students in the Life Skills class chose to use some of the proceeds from last year’s Coffee Cart project to benefit the Cupboard. This student-run enterprise, which provides hot drinks for customers and job training for students, was absent from the halls this year due to COVID-19.

“The kids decided to put their earnings from last year to work to help others,” teacher Margaret Brongo said. “They made a budget. They learned about perishable and nonperishable foods. The food pantry supplied suggestions and students made grocery lists, adjusting them to stay within budget.”

Brongo made the actual purchases. Then, she and teaching assistant Tracey Allchin set up a simulated store in the classroom complete with taped lines and arrows on the floor to adhere to social distancing rules. Their seven students were able to try out shopping, checking out and paying for items.

The project was another chance for students to practice communication and social skills, along with getting practical experience with math and money.

The Pearce Food Cupboard, 4322 Buffalo Road, distributes food and personal care items to families in the community throughout the year.