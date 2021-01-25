Henderson Ford distributes masks to the public

Henderson Ford in Webster recently held a personal protective equipment day in partnership with the Ford Fund to distribute over 4,500 masks to more than 220 people.

The dealership also provided 2,280 masks each to the Gates, Irondequoit, Rochester and Webster police departments and the Church of Love Faith Center.

“We were very happy with the turn out of the public for the mask distribution,” President Randy Henderson said. “We would like to thank the Ford Fund for its partnership that supported this great effort that allowed the distribution of masks in our area. We are thankful that we were able to supply our greater community with proper PPE masks during the pandemic, as safety is our No. 1 priority during this time.”