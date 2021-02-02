Girl Scout completes Gold Award at Mendon Library

Local teen Ivy Yates has been working to complete her Girl Scout Gold Award in 2020 and 2021.

As part of her project, Yates completed a milk jug igloo at Mendon Public Library. She collected, cleaned, stored and assembled the jugs to create this igloo. Once she had enough, she assembled the structure with help from her family.

Yates hosted a virtual story time from the igloo with arctic books when it was all done.

Last summer, Yates created a craft cart for use at the library. She hopes the cart will be a place for kids of all ages to find creating materials when they’re visiting the library.

Yates also hosted “Slime Time,” a virtual program for children as part of the library’s summer reading program. Ten kids joined her on Facebook Live to make some fantasy slime. She plans to hold more virtual programs this spring.

Visit mendonlibrary.org for information.