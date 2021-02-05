Open Door Mission receives over $6M in funding

Open Door Mission will receive $6,084,520 in Homeless Housing and Assistance Program funds to build 24 permanent supportive apartments at 226-234 W. Main St. in the city of Rochester.

The proposed apartments will be located in the vacant property known as the Miller Building. The Miller Building, owned by Open Door Mission, is near the organization’s Samaritan House emergency shelter.

“We are excited for this long-awaited chapter at Open Door Mission to convert our Miller Building into housing units” said Anna Valeria-Iseman, executive director. “The Open Door Mission is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty, homelessness and addiction, and the successful construction of these housing units will establish a strong path to recovery, financial independence and lasting restoration for the people we serve.”

The Miller Building will undergo a substantial rehabilitation to become 24 permanent supportive apartments. The property will offer 13 studio and 11 one-bedroom apartments. Open Door Mission will provide on-site support services for residents, including case management, job readiness training, financial management skill training and job search assistance.

The project has a 12-month construction period and could be ready for occupancy by spring 2022.

Open Door Mission currently operates the Samaritan House Crisis Center, Caring and Donation Center on Plymouth Avenue, and Coldwater Women and Children’s Home in the town of Gates.