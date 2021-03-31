Hilton students build playhouse for assistant principal

Students in Hilton High School’s Geometry in Construction class have a special assignment as their capstone project: building a playhouse for Assistant Principal Carol Saladzius.

Saladzius and her husband, Paul, are building a house in Parma. Students thought a playhouse that matches the main house would be the perfect welcome gift for their daughters, Sienna and Bianca.

“The playhouse looks amazing and they are working really hard to make it match the new house my husband and I are building,” Saladzius said. “I am really proud of these kids.”

Co-taught by Emily Gloss and Brad Helmer, Geometry in Construction involves using geometric concepts to construct house models and related building substructures. The class also studies site selection, materials, tools and equipment, and the environmental impacts.

Students receive two credits for the full-year course and take the Geometry Regents exam in June.