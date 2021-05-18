Webster Thomas graduate hired by Twitter

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Webster Thomas High School graduate Caitlin Sanders, winner of the Class of 2017’s Best Tweets superlative, landed a full-time job at Twitter.

Sanders told Syracuse University’s Daily Orange that she became interested in computer science as a student in Jamie Fagan’s class at Webster Thomas. She went on to establish and run CuseHacks, the school’s 24-hour hackathon.

Sanders spent the past four years cheering as the SU mascot, Otto the Orange, and was co-captain of the mascot team in her senior year. According to the Daily Orange, she went to weddings, ESPN shoots, games and even Lockerbie, Scotland, as Otto, only revealing her identity this past March via Twitter.

“I’m Otto. Wouldn’t spend 4 years lying to my closest friends and family for anyone else!!” she posted.