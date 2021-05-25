German school marks year’s end with picnic

COURTESY OF BARBARA WAINRIGHT

Laughter and shouts of joy rang out as Deutsche Schule Rochester students and their families met in person for the first time this year.

The picnic at Buckland Park marked the end of the German-language school’s 11th year. Head teacher Jo Bussler said the past year’s classes were held online to ensure students’ safety and some annual social events had to be cancelled.

DSR offers German courses on Saturday mornings for all ages and levels, including native speakers. Social events for students’ families provide opportunities to practice new skills. While the nonprofit school is run by a volunteer board, all teachers are paid. Most are native German speakers, Bussler said.

The school is in the process of moving. Board President Matthias West announced that Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2415 Chili Ave., will provide classroom space for this secular school and its library.

An open house is planned for Sept. 4 and fall classes will start on Sept. 11. Visit deutscheschulerochester.org for information.