Law firm sends kids to camp by recycling electronics

COURTESY OF REBECCA LECLAIR

When a crew wheeled a box of electronic devices out of the Adams Leclair law firm last month, everybody felt good about it.

Hundreds of pounds of electronics could be kept out of landfills, components could be recycled to make new electronics and, best of all, a donation would be made to Camp Good Days and Special Times.

“It was a simple fundraiser to organize,” said Jolene Overhauser, office manager. “A donation box was delivered to our office and we asked everyone to donate their unwanted electronics. The staff and attorneys brought in their old phones, computer equipment, stereo equipment and even an old discman — what a blast from the past! The best thing about this fundraiser is that everything will be recycled and a portion of the funds will go to a great cause.”

For 11 years, Camp Good Days and Special Times has hosted an e-scrap recycling campaign by collaborating with Sunnking, an electronics recycling company in Brockport. The charity is given a portion of the value of the items recycled. So far, Camp Good Days has received more than $114,000 from Sunnking.

“I’m so happy that we were able to help provide an opportunity for children with cancer and their siblings to attend summer camp, all while keeping e-scrap out of the landfills at the same time,” Overhauser said. “It’s definitely a win-win situation!”

Adams Leclair collected 472 pounds of electronics. That amount will be combined with the collections from 166 other Rochester area companies. Camp Good Days and Special Times expects to receive its largest annual check yet from Sunnking later this year.