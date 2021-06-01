Westwood Commons resident continues love of art during pandemic

COURTESY OF WESTWOOD COMMONS

In an effort to pass the time and stay engaged during the pandemic, many have rediscovered hobbies or found new creative outlets over the past year. At Westwood Commons, a DePaul senior living community in North Chili, resident Peggy Aradine has stitched and quilted her way through the past year.

Aradine grew up surrounded by the arts. Her father made and sold violins, her mother was a seamstress who taught stenciling and hand painting on furniture and boxes, and her brother was an industrial arts teacher. She started taking art classes at Brighton High School and later earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary special education with a minor in art at the Geneseo Teachers’ College, now SUNY Geneseo.

Aradine was a fifth and sixth grade teacher in the Churchville-Chili Central School District for 17 teachers, and taught private and group watercolor and oil painting classes at her house. She dabbled in many forms of art in her lifetime, with cross stitch and quilting being her favorites. She has completed four pieces since COVID-19 started.

Aradine and her late husband, Hank, traveled around the world, including Alaska, England, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Scotland, South Korea and Turkey. They both worked at the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford, with Peggy being an interpreter there for 25 years. They have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.